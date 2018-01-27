Alex Noren takes 1-shot lead at Torrey Pines
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — Alex Noren of Sweden two-putted for birdie on the final hole for a 3-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Noren has nine European Tour victories and is No. 19 in the world. This is his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.
He leads by one shot over Ryan Palmer, who struggled after building a two-shot lead with a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th. Jon Rahm, the defending champion who needs to win to reach No. 1 in the world, took double bogey on the last hole for a 75 and fell four shots behind.
Noren was at 11-under 205.
Tiger Woods only hit three fairways and still managed a 70. Woods was eight shots behind.
Corey Conners (70) from Listowel, Ont., was the low Canadian at 6 under. Adam Hadwin (72) of Abbotsford, B.C., is 3 under, Ben Silverman (76) of Thornhill, Ont., was even and Nick Taylor (79) of Abbotsford, was 6 over.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three former Green Party staffers accuse Elizabeth May of workplace bullying
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Halifax in line for possible major winter storm: Environment Canada
-
Halifax police charge young man with killing 63-year-old Dartmouth woman