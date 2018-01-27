Andreas Johnsson with hat trick, Marlies topple Crunch 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Andreas Johnsson scored three times to reach the 20-goal mark as the Toronto Marlies continued to cruise, beating the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Johnsson's hat trick came just hours after being named to the AHL all-star team. He has 32 points in 39 games and the Marlies are 21-2-0 when he records a point.

Chris Mueller also scored for Toronto (32-11-1), which is 10-0-1 in its past 11 games. Justin Holl chipped in with two assists.

Anthony Cirelli found the back of the net for the Crunch (26-15-4).

Calvin Pickard made 16 saves for the win as Louis Domingue stopped 26-of-30 shots in defeat.

The Marlies went 1 for 5 on the power play while Syracuse failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.