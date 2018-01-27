Anthony reaches milestone, Thunder beat Pistons 121-108

DETROIT — Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off on a stretcher in the third quarter after landing hard on the court after trying to jump for an alley-oop. The scary injury put a damper on Oklahoma City's seventh straight victory. It's the NBA's longest current winning streak.

Detroit has lost seven in a row, the league's longest current skid. The Pistons now face back-to-back games against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Anthony scored his 25,000th point on a free throw with 8:30 left in the third quarter. That was part of a 15-0 run for the Thunder at the start of the second half that pushed their lead to 27.

WIZARDS 129, HAWKS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Markieff Morris matched his season high with 23 points and Washington used balanced scoring and strong 3-point shooting to overcome the absence of John Wall.

Wall, selected to his fifth All-Star team as a reserve Tuesday, did not play due to a recurrence of soreness and swelling in his left knee. He missed nine games earlier in the season with soreness and swelling in the knee.

Mike Scott, who began his career in Atlanta, had 19 points and Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. each had 18 for Washington. Taurean Prince, Tyler Dorsey and Dewayne Dedmon each had 14 points to lead Atlanta.

HEAT 95, HORNETS 91

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Wayne Ellington added 17, including a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to seal the outcome, and Miami snapped a two-game slide.

The Heat trailed by 15 midway through the third, then outscored the Hornets by 19 the rest of the way.

Kemba Walker scored 30 points, and Dwight Howard had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Hornets.

PACERS 114, MAGIC 112

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 24 points, Lance Stephenson added a season-high 21 and Indiana overcame a late 10-point deficit to beat Orlando.

Indiana won its seventh straight in the series by closing on an 18-6 run over the final 6:15.