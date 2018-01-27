Bangladesh restricts Sri Lanka to 221 in one-day final

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed 4-46 as Sri Lanka was dismissed for 221 in 50 overs in the tri-nation one-day tournament final against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Rubel's fellow pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman returned figures of 2-29 to slow down Sri Lanka halfway through the innings when it appeared set for a big total.

Opener Upul Tharanga made a watchful 56 off 99 balls, including five fours, but was dismissed by a delivery from Mustafizur that kept low.

Tharanga's dismissal in the 36th over effectively stalled the progress of Sri Lanka, which won the toss and made a fluent start despite losing opener Danushka Gunathilaka cheaply.

Kusal Mendis smashed 28 off just nine balls, hitting two fours and three sixes to lead the visitors' charge but he played a rash shot to throw away his wicket.

Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella combined for a 71-run third-wicket stand to keep Sri Lanka moving along before Dikwella played a reckless shot to be dismissed for 42.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal joined Tharanga but Bangladesh, led by Mustafizur and Rubel, stemmed the run flow.

There was pressure to increase the run-rate to which Tharanga finally capitulated.

Chandimal held together the innings, hitting just one six in his 74-ball 45 but was out to Rubel in the 48th over in an attempt to play the big shot.