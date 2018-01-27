Bayern recovers to crush Hoffenheim 5-2, leads by 16 points

BERLIN — Sandro Wagner scored his first goal for Bayern Munich to wrap up a 5-2 win over his former team Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

League top-scorer Robert Lewandowski scored one and set up another as Bayern stayed on track for the title with a 16-point lead.

Bayern was two goals down after 12 minutes with its own striker Serge Gnabry - on loan at Hoffenheim - involved in both goals.

Gnabry missed a penalty after he was brought down by Joshua Kimmich, but Mark Uth scored on the rebound. Gnabry added a second by shooting from distance after Jerome Boateng tried to clear.

Lewandowski pulled one back with his 18th goal of the season, five minutes before Boateng made up for his earlier mistake by equalizing.

Kingsley Coman completed the turnaround midway through the second half, firing inside the far corner after Lewandowski played him in with a perfect chip.

Arturo Vital headed Bayern's fourth win minutes later, before Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes sent on Wagner to grab the fifth in the final minutes.

Wagner joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in December for a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) plus bonus payments.

Schalke kept pace with a 2-0 win at Stuttgart to go second, Borussia Dortmund was held to a 2-2 draw at home by Freiburg, and Hamburger SV drew 1-1 at Leipzig in Bernd Hollerbach's first game as coach.

Augsburg came from behind to end bottom side Cologne's three-game winning run.