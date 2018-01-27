Boyang Jin beats Uno to win Four Continents figure skating
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Boyang Jin of China jumped his way to gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in the last international competition before the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Jin, who missed last month's Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final with foot injuries, received 200.78 points in Saturday's free skate for a total of 300.95.
Jin's routine included a huge quadruple lutz, quad salchow, a quad toe-double toe and a quad toe. The only glitch came when the two-time World bronze
Japan's Shoma Uno, first after the short program, scored 197.45 points and
Jason Brown of the United States was third with a season's best 179.44 points for 269.22 overall.
