Brazil coach rejects trip to capital to avoid politicians

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil coach Tite has pledged not to take the national team to the capital Brasilia to pose with politicians this year due to widespread accusations of corruption against several of them.

"I won't go at all. Neither before the World Cup nor afterward. Neither winning nor losing (the title)," Tite, whose real name is Adenor Bacchi, answered TV Record in an interview aired on Saturday.

Brazil has a tradition of visiting the president either before or after World Cups so players can receive medals of merit at the presidential palace.

The World Cup is in Russia in June and July.