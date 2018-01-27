Canadian Chris Robanske earns silver in snowboardcross at World Cup

BANSKO, Bulgaria — Calgary's Chris Robanske won silver in snowboardcross at a World Cup on Saturday, the second medal in as many days for Canada at the venue.

It's the first World Cup medal of the season and eighth overall for Robanske, who was named to his second Olympic team this week.

Forty-two-year-old Jasey-Jay Anderson of Mont-Tremblant, Que., won gold Friday in the parallel giant slalom event.

Robanske duelled with defending Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier of France before a photo finish determined he had crossed the line 0.03 seconds later.

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle was third while Baptiste Brochu of Saguenay, Que., finished off the podium in fourth.

On the women's side, Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., was fifth. Meryeta O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., finished 10th and Tess Critchlow of Kelowna, B.C., was 11th.