Feuz wins last men's downhill World Cup before Olympics
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Beat Feuz won the last men's World Cup downhill race before the Olympics to underline his status as a gold-medal
The world champion, second in Kitzbuehel, Austria last week, completed the 3.
It was the third win of the season for Feuz, his 15th overall, and it ensured the Swiss took the lead in the downhill standings from Aksel Lund Svindal. Feuz, who was 10 points behind the Norwegian, now leads him by 40.
Svindal's wait for a podium finish in Garmisch-Partenkirchen continues after placing fourth in his eighth race on the Kandahar course, 0.28 behind Feuz.
A mistake after starting cost Christof Innerhofer any chance of winning. The Italian, who was quickest in both training sessions, finished 1.15 off the pace.
Americans Steven Nyman, Jared Goldberg and Wiley Maple skipped the race to rest ahead of the Olympics.