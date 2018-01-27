Sports

Friday's Games

NBA

Utah 97 Toronto 93

Charlotte 121 Atlanta 110

Cleveland 115 Indiana 108

L.A. Clippers 109 Memphis 100

L.A. Lakers 108 Chicago 103

Milwaukee 116 Brooklyn 91

New Orleans 115 Houston 113

Philadelphia 97 San Antonio 78

Portland 107 Dallas 93

New York 107 Phoenix 85

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Rochester 0

Syracuse 5 Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 3

Providence 5 Hershey 2

Utica 3 Binghamton 1

Hartford 3 Charlotte 2 SO

Manitoba 4 Laval 1

Rockford 3 Ontario 2 OT

Stockton 6 Texas 2

Tucson 2 Chicago 1 OT

San Diego 3 Bakersfield 2 SO

---

NLL

Colorado 14 Vancouver 13

---

