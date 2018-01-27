Jeremy Noble's eight-point effort leads Colorado Mammoth over Vancouver Stealth

DENVER — Jeremy Noble had three goals — two in less than a minute late in the fourth quarter — and tacked on five assists as the Colorado Mammoth edged the Vancouver Stealth 14-13 on Friday in National Lacrosse League play.

Ryan Benesch had four goals and Eli McLaughlin struck twice for the Mammoth (4-1), who got singles from Tim Edwards, Ryan Lee, Chris Wardle, Stephen Keogh and Joey Cupido.

Corey Small paced the Stealth (1-5) with four goals and five assists while Tony Malcolm added four goals of his own. Rhys Duch had a goal and six helpers while Brandon Goodwin, Casey Jackson, James Rahe and Andrew Suitor supplied the rest of the offence.