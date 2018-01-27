Kaiserslautern coach grateful for support after health scare

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser has thanked fans for their support after he was hospitalized during the team's second-division game at Darmstadt.

In a statement released by Kaiserslautern, Strasser said he was grateful "with all my heart for all the best wishes of the last few days. Whether from the unbelievable Kaiserslautern fans, my coaching colleagues, from the many clubs, officials and great players - that really moved me."

Wednesday's game at Darmstadt was called off at halftime due to a "medical emergency" when the 43-year-old Strasser suffered a still undetermined problem and was taken to the local hospital. Kaiserslautern said on Thursday he had not suffered a heart attack.

Kaiserslautern, which is last in the second tier with 12 points, was hosting division leader Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.