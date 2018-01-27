Michael Hutchinson makes 32 saves, Manitoba downs Laval 5-2

LAVAL, Que. — Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves as the Manitoba Moose downed the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Brendan Lemieux, Michael Spacek, Mason Appleton, JC Lipon and Patrice Cormier supplied the offence for the Moose (29-10-5), who picked up their third win in a row.

Adam Cracknell and Chris Terry responded for the Rocket (17-22-7), who are on a three-game slide.

Michael McNiven stopped 21-of-25 shots in a losing cause.