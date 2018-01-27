Super Bowl brings massive security resources to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The downtown location of the Super Bowl presents formidable security challenges for Minneapolis.

U.S. Bank Stadium is in the heart of the city, meaning authorities must be creative in carving out a security perimeter around businesses and a major hospital.

Visitors to the Super Bowl and related events will see an increased police presence during the 10 days surrounding the Feb. 4 game, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and officers in tactical gear.

Behind the scenes, the feds are bringing in motion detectors, air particle sensors and other technology to guard against threats.