Toronto Wolfpack beat Bradford Bulls in rugby league friendly, flesh out roster

TORONTO — Low on numbers due to injuries and some high-profile departures, the Toronto Wolfpack have signed forward Jack Buchanan and utility back Nick Rawsthorne.

Buchanan, who signed a one-year deal with an option for a second, played for the Super League Widnes Vikings most recently. Prior to that he was with the Wests Tigers of Australia's NRL.

The 25-year-old Australian helps fill the void by the departure of Fuifui Moimoi, Ryan Bailey and Dave Taylor.

"Jack's signing is a positive step forward for our squad after losing several forwards recently," Toronto coach Paul Rowley said in a release. "Jack has performed at a consistently high level in Super League over the last couple of seasons and will add good experience to the team."

The 22-year-old Rawsthorne signed a two-year deal. He was used sparingly by Hull FC last season, spending time with Doncaster and York City Knights in League 1.

Rawsthorne started on the interchange bench Friday in Toronto's 34-0 pre-season win over the Bradford Bulls, who were relegated to the third tier after last season.

Winger Liam Kay scored two tries while Richard Whiting, Joe Westerman, Quentin Laulu Togagae and Blake Wallace added singles.

Buchanan is making his way back to England from Australia.