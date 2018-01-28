Brittany Lincicome wins LPGA opener in Bahamas - again

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Brittany Lincicome beat darkness — with help from floodlights Sunday on the Ocean Club's 18th green — to win the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for the second straight year.

Lincicome birdied the final two holes and four of the last five for a 7-under 65 and a two-stroke victory over Wei-Ling Hsu in the event cut to 54 holes after wind wiped out play most of Friday.

Lincicome completed a second-round 67 in the morning, playing nine holes in 3 under, to begin the final round two strokes behind top-ranked Shanshan Feng.

The 32-year-old Lincicome won her eighth career title. The Pure Silk ambassador finished at 12-under 207. Last year, she beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff.

Hsu closed with a 68. Feng had a 71 to tie for third with Amy Yang (70) at 9 under. Thompson (71) was 7 under with Danielle Kang (68), Nelly Korda (69) and Bronte Law (69).