Canada upset by Haiti, fails to advance to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

COUVA, Trinidad — Canada has failed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, upset 1-0 by Haiti in the third-place game Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship.

Sherly Jeudy scored in the 18th minute with a high shot that beat goalkeeper Rylee Foster after a Haiti through ball split the Canadian defence.

Canadian substitute Jessica De Filippo was shown a straight red card for a studs-up tackle in the 89th minute.

Canada was forced into a must-win situation Sunday after losing to Mexico 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the semifinal game following a 1-1 finish.

Canada has made it to six of the seven previous editions of the U20 World Cup, hosting the event in 2002 and 2014. Its best showing was in 2002 when it was runner-up to the U.S., losing the final 1-0 after extra time.

The Canadian women made the quarterfinals in 2014, losing 2-0 to eventual champion Germany.