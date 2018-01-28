Canadians lose to Zimbabwe, finish 12th at Under-19 Cricket world Cup

RANGIORA, New Zealand — Canada lost to Zimbabwe by 138 runs Sunday in the 11th place-playoff game at the 16-country ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Led by opener Wesley Madhevere's 90, Zimbabwe finished at 272 for eight in its 50 overs. Faisal Jamkhandi took two wickets for Canada.

In reply, the Canadians managed just 134 all out in 367.5 overs. All-rounder Akash Gill led the way with 60 runs but received little support.

Earlier in the tournament, Gill notched the first century by a Canadian batsman in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match as Canada defeated Papua New Guinea by 80 runs Monday.

That win moved Canada into the semifinals of the consolation Plate semifinals where it lost to the West Indies.

Canada finished third in its pool with a 1-2-0 record. The top two finishers in the four pools advanced to the championship Super League at the 12-country tournament.

The Canadians leave with a 2-4-0 record, having also beaten Namibia.