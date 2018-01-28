Day, Noren need another day to decide winner at Torrey

SAN DIEGO — Jason Day and Alex Noren went 77 holes in the Farmers Insurance Open, and it still wasn't enough to decide a winner.

Day holed a 6-foot birdie putt in the dark on the fifth hole of a sudden-death playoff Sunday. Noren followed with a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole at Torrey Pines. They had no choice but to return Monday morning to decide the longest playoff in the 67-year history of this event.

Ryan Palmer began the playoff with them at 10-under 278. He was eliminated with a par on the 18th on the first extra hole.