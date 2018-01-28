Kings coach Joerger exits after suffering dizzy spell

Joerger slapped his hands together after a non-call, took two steps toward midcourt and then turned toward his bench and dropped to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a team official before rising with the help of a staff member. He was taken to the locker room and examined by a Spurs team doctor. A San Antonio official said Joerger was experiencing lightheadedness and was being kept in the locker room for precautionary reasons.