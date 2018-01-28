Mertens back in form as Napoli beats Bologna to go top again

MILAN — Dries Mertens is back in form and at the perfect time for Napoli as the Serie A title race heats up.

Mertens scored twice, including a stunning second-half strike, to help Napoli rally to beat Bologna 3-1 on Sunday and move back top of the league.

It took Mertens' tally to 13 Serie A goals but the Belgium international hadn't scored in the league since October before breaking his drought last week.

Napoli moved a point above Juventus, which won 2-0 at Chievo Verona on Saturday. Third-placed Lazio is 11 points behind Napoli and played at AC Milan later Sunday, shortly before Roma hosts Sampdoria.

There was more misery for Inter Milan as it was held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Spal.

After Juve's victory against nine-man Chievo, Napoli needed a win to move back into top spot.

However, it got off to the worst possible start as Rodrigo Palacio headed in Federico Di Francesco's cross after just 22 seconds.

But Bologna's lead lasted just four minutes. Following a short corner, Mario Rui crossed in from the left and Palacio deflected it off the crossbar before Ibrahima M'Baye accidentally turned it into his own net.

Napoli turned the match fully around shortly before halftime when Mertens converted a penalty kick after Adam Masina was adjudged to have pulled back Jose Callejon.

Mertens sealed the match in the 59th, racing down the left and cutting inside the area before curling a delightful effort into the far top corner.

FREEFALL

Inter appeared to be a title contender less than a couple of months ago but has now fallen well off the pace.

Excluding the penalty shootout victory over third-division Pordenone, the draw at Spal means that Inter has not won in nine matches in all competitions.

Inter appeared on course for its first victory since the 5-0 thrashing of Chievo on Dec. 3 but Alberto Paloschi met Mirco Antenucci's cross-shot with a diving header to level in stoppage time.

Inter had taken the lead minutes after the break when Spal defender Francesco Vicari prodded Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net.

Spal had several chances to level as Inter sat back on its lead and was eventually punished.

Inter slipped to fourth, 13 points behind Napoli. Spal remained 18th in the 20-team league.

OTHER GAMES

Hellas Verona gave itself hope of avoiding the drop with a surprise 4-1 victory at midtable Fiorentina.

On-loan Juventus teenager Moise Kean scored twice as Verona moved to within three points of 17th-placed Crotone, which drew 1-1 against fellow struggler Cagliari.

Cagliari was forced to play an entire half with 10 men and Crotone had a goal controversially disallowed in stoppages after several minutes of discussion with the video assistant referee.

Bottom side Benevento played even longer with a numerical disadvantage after goalkeeper Vid Belec karate-kicked M'Baye Niang in the 33rd minute and it went on to lose 3-0 at Torino.

Udinese was also reduced to 10 men but won 1-0 at Genoa.

