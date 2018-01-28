OHL Roundup: Robertson scores OT winner as Frontenacs edge 67's 5-4

OTTAWA — Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game in overtime, lifting the Kingston Frontenacs to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa 67's on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Robertson's winner came 4:27 into the extra period. He also scored the game's first goal on a power play 1:18 into the first.

Gabriel Vilardi scored one goal and set up three more, including the winner. Cliff Pu had a goal and two assists and Linus Nyman rounded out the offence for Kingston (24-16-7).

Austen Keating, Nikita Okhotyuk, Noel Hoefenmayer and Sasha Chmelevski scored for the 67's (19-21-7).

Frontenacs goaltender Jeremy Helvig kicked out 27 shots. Ottawa's Cedrick Andree made 26 saves.

Kingston was 1 for 3 on the power play while the 67's failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 1

HAMILTON — Will Bitten had a goal and two assists to lift the Bulldogs over Oshawa.

Nicholas Caamano, Brandon Saigeon, Robert Thomas and Arthur Kaliyev supplied the rest of the offence for Hamilton (31-10-6).

Allan McShane replied on the power play for the Generals (22-22-3).

---

STING 4 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Adam Ruzicka scored the winner 21 seconds into the second period as Sarnia got past the Otters.

Jordan Ernst, Cam Dineen and Drake Rymsha also scored for the Sting (33-12-3).

Gera Poddubnyi had a power-play goal for Erie (13-26-9).

---

RANGERS 5 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Logan Brown and Adam Mascherin each had two goals and an assist to lead Kitchener past the Firebirds.

Nick McHugh also scored and Kole Sherwood tacked on four heleprs for the Rangers (33-14-2).

Nikita Alexandrov, Riley McCourt and Ty Dellandrea scored for Flint (13-29-4).

---

ICEDOGS 6 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Akil Thomas scored the winner as Niagara toppled the Wolves.

Bradey Johnson, Johnny Corneil, Ben Jones, Matthew Philip and Billy Constantinou supplied the rest of the offence for the IceDogs (26-14-6).

Anthony Tabak and Peter Stratis had goals for Sudbury (13-29-6).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 COLTS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger had a goal and two assists to lift the Greyhounds past Barrie.

Mac Hollowell, Jordan Sambrook and Rasmus Sandin also chipped in for Sault Ste. Marie (39-5-3).

Dmitry Sokolov struck twice with Andrei Svechnikov adding the other for the Colts (27-17-3).

---

ATTACK 2 STORM 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ethan Szypula's power-play goal late in the second period helped the Attack defeat Guelph.

Cade Robinson also scored for Owen Sound (20-19-7).

Cam Hillis opened the scoring on the power play for the Storm (23-19-4).

---

SPIRIT 6 SPITFIRES 5

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jake Goldowski scored twice as the Spirit topped Windsor.

Cole Coskey, Max Grondin, Mason Kohn and Ryan Stepien also scored for Saginaw (24-18-4).

Jake Smith had a pair of goals for the Spitfires (23-19-4) with Daniel D'Amico and Cedric Schiemenz adding the others.

---