Olympic champ I-Pod injured, carted off halfpipe

ASPEN, Colo. — Olympic snowboarding champion Iouri Podladtchikov slammed hard into the top edge of the halfpipe at Sunday night's Winter X Games and was taken off the course on a stretcher.

No immediate update was given on Podladtchikov's injury, which halted action for more than 10 minutes, as medical personnel stabilized his head and neck.

The snowboarder known as the I-Pod won the Sochi Games on the strength of the Yolo Flip, a 1440-degree trick he patented in the leadup to those Olympics.