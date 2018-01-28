Sunday's Games
NHL
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Pacific 5 Central 2
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Atlantic 7 Metropolitan 4
All-Star Game Final: Pacific 5 Atlantic 2
---
NBA
Toronto 123 L.A. Lakers 111
Houston 113 Phoenix 102
Milwaukee 110 Chicago 96
L.A. Clippers 112 New Orleans 103
Cleveland 121 Detroit 104
Oklahoma City 122 Philadelphia 112
San Antonio 113 Sacramento 98
---
NFL
Pro Bowl
AFC 24 NFC 23
---
