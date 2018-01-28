West Ham defender Masuaku sorry for spitting at opponent

LONDON — Arthur Masuaku apologized Sunday for spitting at an opponent during West Ham's FA Cup defeat to Wigan.

The defender was sent off during the Hammers' 2-0 loss at third-tier Wigan on Saturday as he reacted to a challenge from Nick Powell.

Following the fourth-round game, West Ham manager David Moyes described Masuaku's actions as "despicable."

Masuaku took to social media to apologize.

"I want to say sorry for my actions yesterday - I let down my teammates, the manager, coaches, board and the fan," Masuaku said on Twitter.

"I am very sad because the manager and coaches have put a lot of faith in me but I will work very hard to try and win that back. It was in the heat of the moment and out of character for me but I know it was totally unacceptable and I will learn from the first red card of my career."