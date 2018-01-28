WHL Roundup: Connor Dewar comes up big as Silvertips edge Chiefs 6-5 in OT

EVERETT, Wash. — Connor Dewar made sure the Everett Silvertips kept their point streak alive.

Dewar tied the game at 19:36 of the third period, then scored a minute into overtime as the Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-5 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Everett is 9-0-1 to earn at least a single point in 10 straight games, with a 3-2 shootout loss against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday halting its eight-game winning streak.

Wyatte Wylie also scored twice for the Silvertips (32-16-3) while Matt Fonteyne and Spencer Gerth had the others.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan struck twice and Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and three assists for the Chiefs (26-19-5), who are 4-0-2 in their last six. Jake McGrew and Luke Toporowski also scored.

Carter Hart made 37 saves for the win as Dawson Weatherill turned away 42 shots in a losing cause.

Hart, who is 19-3-2 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .953 save percentage and six shutouts, gave up five goals for the first time in 24 starts this season. He had previously allowed three against on four occasions and only once since early November.

The Silvertips went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Chiefs went 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 4 PATS 1

REGINA — Stuart Skinner stopped 41 shots and Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and two assists as Swift Current got past the Pats.

Glenn Gawdin, Matteo Gennaro and Beck Malenstyn also scored for the Broncos (35-12-4).

Cale Fleury found the back of the net for the Pats (25-22-5). Ryan Kubic stopped 31 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Riley Sawchuk scored twice as Tri-City held on to beat Seattle.

Morgan Geekie also scored for the Americans (25-16-7) as Patrick Dea stopped 29 shots for the win.

Matthew Wedman and Zack Andrusiak replied for the Thunderbirds (26-18-6). Dorrin Luding made 32 saves in defeat.

---

ROYALS 7 HITMEN 3

VICTORIA — Dean McNabb made 28 saves and seven different players scored as the Royals toppled Calgary for their third win in a row.

Tyler Soy, Noah Gregor, Kade Jensen, Lane Zablocki, Braydon Buziak, Andrei Grishakov and Dante Hannoun all produced for Victoria (30-17-4).

Luke Coleman, Tristen Nielsen and Jakob Stukel scored for the Hitmen (15-28-6). Matthew Armitage and Nick Schneider combined to make 33 saves in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 BLAZERS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Keoni Texeira scored the winner at 3:28 of the third period as the Winterhawks snapped Kamloops' win streak at five games.

Henri Jokiharju, Jake Gricius and Mason Mannek also scored for Portland (29-17-4), which got a 33-save outing from Cole Kehler.

Luc Smith and Quinn Benjafield found the back of the net for the Blazers (23-24-3). Max Palaga stopped 28-of-31 shots in a losing effort.

Portland's Joachim Blichfeld was given a major and game misconduct for cross checking at 4:12 of the third period.

---

HURRICANES 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Jordy Bellerive scored his second of the game at 2:57 of overtime as Lethbridge slipped past the Rebels to snap a four-game slide.

Logan Flodell turned away 22 shots for the Hurricanes (23-21-6).

Ethan Anders kicked out 42 shots for the Rebels (12-25-12), who got their lone goal from Reese Johnson.