WHL Roundup: Don Hay surpasses Ken Hodge for most WHL wins at 743

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Don Hay became the winningest head coach in Western Hockey League history on Saturday as his Kamloops Blazers doubled up the Portland Winterhawks 4-2 for their fifth straight victory.

Hays now has 743 career regular-season wins, surpassing the previous mark of 742 set by Ken Hodge.

Luc Smith scored twice for the Blazers (23-23-3) while Quinn Benjafield and Connor Zary had the others.

Skyler McKenzie and Jake Gricius scored for the Winterhawks (28-17-4).

Dylan Ferguson turned away 32 shots for Kamloops. Shane Farkas stopped 32-of-35 shots for Portland.

The Blazers went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Winterhawks went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

TIGERS 5 WARRIORS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — David Quenneville scored twice as the Tigers snapped Moose Jaw's four-game win streak.

Mark Rassell, Ryan Chyzowski and James Hamblin also scored for Medicine Hat (26-19-6) as Jordan Hollett made 33 saves for the win.

Brayden Burke, Tanner Jeannot and Ryan Peckford replied for the league-leading Warriors (39-8-3). Adam Evanoff made 19 saves in defeat.

Moose Jaw's Barrett Sheen was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 12:11 of the second period.

---

REBELS 3 ROCKETS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Ethan Anders made 41 saves and Kristian Reichel potted the winner at 2:46 of overtime to lift the Rebels over Kelowna.

Mason McCarty and Josh Tarzwell also scored for Red Deer (12-25-11).

Leif Mattson and Kole Lind scored for the Rockets (31-14-4). Cole Tisdale stopped 19 shots in defeat.

---

ICE 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Peyton Krebs scored twice as Kootenay handed the Wheat Kings their eighth straight defeat.

Cameron Hausinger also scored for the Ice (23-23-3) while Matt Berlin made 19 saves for the win.

Stelio Mattheos and Luka Burzan had goals for Brandon (28-17-5), which got 32 saves from Logan Thompson.

---

BLADES 4 COUGARS 3 (SO)

SASKATOON — Josh Paterson scored in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Blades slipped past Prince George.

Braylon Shmyr and Max Gerlach also scored for Saskatoon (25-23-3) as Tyler Brown made 36 saves for the victory.

The Cougars (18-24-8) offence came from Joel Lakusta, Ilijah Colina and Ryan Schoettler. Isaiah DiLaura made 35 saves in defeat.

---

RAIDERS 9 OIL KINGS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Cole Fonstad and Kody McDonald had a pair of goals apiece as the Raiders handed Edmonton its fourth loss in a row.

Vojtech Budik had a goal and three assists while Parker Kelly, Justin Nachbaur, Zack Hayes and Nikita Krivokrasov also scored for Prince Albert (20-20-9). Ian Scott made 18 saves for the win.

Trey Fix-Wolansky struck twice for the Oil Kings (13-29-7). Josh Dechaine combined with Todd Scott for 25 saves in a losing effort.

---

ROYALS 4 HITMEN 1

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips and Tanner Kaspick both scored twice as the Royals got by Calgary.

Griffen Outhouse made 21 saves for Victoria (29-17-4).

Luke Coleman scored while Nick Schneider kicked out 18 shots for the Hitmen (15-27-6).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Austin Strand scored the shootout winner as Seattle halted Everett's win streak at eight games.

Blake Bargar and Matthew Wedman scored in regulation for the Thunderbirds (26-17-6). Liam Hughes made 34 saves for the victory.

Connor Dewar had both goals for the Silvertips (31-16-3). Carter Hart made 29 saves in a losing cause.

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dylan Coghlan completed his hat trick 1:14 into overtime as Tri-City edged Spokane.

Michael Rasmussen and Riley Sawchuk also scored for the Americans (24-16-7), who got 33 saves from Patrick Dea.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ethan McIndoe, Ty Smith and Zach Fischer scored for the Chiefs (26-19-4). Dawson Weatherill made 26 saves in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 3 PATS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored twice as the Broncos downed Regina.

Artyom Minulin also scored for Swift Current (34-12-4) while Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the win.

Libor Hajek was the lone Pats (25-21-5) skater to beat Skinner. Ryan Kubic stopped 42-of-44 shots in defeat..

---