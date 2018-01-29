After failed election, Italian FA faces emergency measures

ROME — Already in serious crisis following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup, the Italian football federation is facing emergency measures after three failed votes to elect a new president.

The election assembly fell apart on Monday when amateur leagues president Cosimo Sibilia ordered his supporters to leave their ballots empty.

In the third round, Sibilia led with 39 per cent of the votes, slightly ahead of Serie C president Gabriele Gravina with 38 per cent . Players Association president Damiano Tommasi, a reform candidate and former Roma player, trailed with 21 per cent .

A majority was needed to win.

The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, will likely impose an emergency leader for the federation.

"An emergency administration would be a loss for everyone," Torino president Urbano Cairo said. "It means refusing to find a solution for re-launching the sport. Having someone from outside take charge is something negative and I don't like it."

The federation was previously put under emergency leadership in 2006, when ex-senator Guido Rossi took charge following the "Calciopoli" refereeing scandal.

Sibilia, a supporter of previous president Carlo Tavecchio, also led the first two rounds of voting, when 75 per cent and 66 per cent of the votes were needed to win, respectively.

The assembly, with nearly 300 delegates in attendance, lasted nine hours.

The election was called after Tavecchio resigned in November after Italy's playoff loss to Sweden meant the four-time champion missed out on the sport's showcase event for the first time in six decades.

"The fans needed someone to blame but we've done a lot of positive things in the FIGC and that should not be forgotten," Tavecchio said in his outgoing address, which was met by a standing ovation.

In the meantime, Italy's national team remains without a coach.

Gian Piero Ventura, the previous coach, was fired two days after the playoff loss.

Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, and Roberto Mancini are among the leading candidates to replace Ventura.

Italy's next match is on March 27, a friendly against England in London.

