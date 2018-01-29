Evans, Selden help Grizzlies defeat Suns 120-109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyreke Evans scored 27 points, Wayne Selden added 17 points and the Grizzlies sent Phoenix to its fifth straight loss with a 120-109 victory over the Suns on Monday night.

Deyonta Davis and Marc Gasol both scored 12 points for Memphis, Gasol also grabbed 10 rebounds. Davis missed only one of his six shots on the night, part of the Grizzlies shooting 57 per cent for the game.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting, while Josh Jackson scored 20 points.

Phoenix played without leading-scorer Devin Booker, who suffered a right rib contusion in the Suns' loss Sunday at Houston. X-rays before Monday night's game were negative.

In a game where both teams seem destined for lottery picks in the draft, it was a potent second-quarter for Memphis that made the difference.

Both teams, playing younger players because of injuries and illness, struggled handling the ball early committing multiple turnovers.

But Memphis got its offence untracked in the second quarter, converting 13 of 21 shots and outscoring the Suns 42-21 to take a 64-47 lead into the break. Evans scored 14 for Memphis, Warren led Phoenix with 15 points.

Memphis would extend the lead to 25 in the third.

TIP-INS

Suns: Troy Daniels converted a 3-pointer with 9:15 left in the first quarter, the 1,109th consecutive game with a 3-pointer. That surpassed the Dallas Mavericks record of 1,108 between 1999-2012 for the longest in NBA history. ... Won the previous two over the Grizzlies this season — both games by two points. ...The injuries resulted in Isaiah Canaan starting his first game of the season. ... Tyler Ulis and Jared Dudley both scored 13 points, Ulis handing out seven assists.

Grizzlies: It was Gasol's 33rd birthday. ...The 42 points by the Grizzlies in the second quarter was a season-high for points in any quarter this season for Memphis.

