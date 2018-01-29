Giannis, Delly spark Bucks in 107-95 win over 76ers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-85 on Monday night for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.
Antetokounmpo picked up his 22nd double-double of the season to lead the Bucks, who tightened up their
Antetokounmpo then asserted himself in the lane, and Philadelphia was hard-pressed to contain the athletic 6-foot-11 forward with All-Star
Dario Saric had 19 points to lead the cold-shooting Sixers, who were 2 of 26 from 3-point range a night after going 11 of 29 in a loss at Oklahoma City. Ben Simmons added 16 points.
The Bucks were 11 for 28 from 3-point territory, getting key long-range buckets off the bench from Tony Snell (11 points), Sterling Brown (10 points) and Dellavedova. His reverse layup with 4:15 left capped a 12-4 run to give Milwaukee a 15-point lead.
Dellavedova also had a personal five-point run beginning with a 3 from the corner with 6:51 left and ending with two free throws after getting fouled on the break following a steal.
Khris Middleton scored 10 of his 19 points for the Bucks in a first half that ended with Milwaukee leading 55-53.
The Bucks have been rolling since assistant Joe Prunty took over as interim coach when Kidd was dismissed last Monday.
TIP-INS
76ers: Embiid is set to play in back-to-back games for the first time when Philadelphia hosts Miami on Friday before visiting Indiana the next night. The 7-foot
Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence with right calf soreness. He scored four points in 21 minutes. ... G Eric Bledsoe did not return after playing the first three minutes. The Bucks said he was available, but had been dealing with a sore left ankle.
UP NEXT
76ers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Bucks: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
___
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball