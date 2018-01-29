Hurney, 2 others to interview for Panthers GM job
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers will interview Marty Hurney, Jimmy Raye III and Lake Dawson for the team's general manager position.
Panthers team spokesman Steven Drummond says all three candidates will interview this week. Drummond said new chief operating officer Tina Becker is leading the search.
Hurney is currently the Panthers interim GM, but his contract expires June 30.
Raye is the
Hurney, who previously worked for Carolina from 1998-2012 in a stint that included 11 years as general manager, is considered the frontrunner for the job.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL