Liverpool sends out-of-favour Sturridge on loan to West Brom

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has sent Daniel Sturridge on loan to fellow English Premier League team West Bromwich Albion after the striker dropped out of favour at Anfield.

West Brom, which is next to last in the standings, said on Monday that Sturridge has joined until the end of the season.

Roberto Firmino has established himself as the first-choice striker at Liverpool, and manager Juergen Klopp preferred Dominic Solanke or Danny Ings as a back-up ahead of Sturridge.

The injury-prone Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013 and formed an impressive relationship with Luis Suarez in the 2013-14 season, when the team came close to winning the Premier League.