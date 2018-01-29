Lyon boss facing sanctions over comments on league rivals
PARIS — Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is facing sanctions from French football authorities for his defamatory comments about rivals.
Aulas, who has always been keen on playing mind games, targeted Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat and Paris Saint-Germain boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a talk show on L'Equipe TV channel.
Answering a range of questions from his taste in wines to his
Reacting to Aulas' tirade, the French Football Federation said in a statement on Monday that it asked the league disciplinary committee to summon Aulas to a hearing.
