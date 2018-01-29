Packers secondary coach Darren Perry leave team
A
A
Share via Email
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay secondary and safeties coach Darren Perry is leaving the Packers.
Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Monday.
Perry coached the safeties joining the team in 2009. In that time, a safety finished the season ranked in the top two on the team in interceptions six times.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax as major winter storm set to strike
-
Bruce McArthur charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder, police say
-
Halifax Explosions? Social media blasts off on proposed name for CFL team
-
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY