Royals sign SS Escobar to $2.5M, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have signed Alcides Escobar to a $2.5 million contract for next season, keeping their longtime shortstop on the roster after reaching free agency this off-season .

The sides agreed to the framework of a deal last week, but it wasn't announced until Monday.

Escobar, who has spent the past seven seasons with Kansas City, also can earn up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He is expected to start the season at shortstop but will be pushed by touted prospect Raul Mondesi Jr. throughout the spring.