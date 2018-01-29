Steelers sign Ken Griffey Jr.'s son Trey to futures contract
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — The Kid's kid is getting a shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The AFC North champions have signed wide receiver Trey Griffey, son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to a reserve/futures contract.
The 24-year-old Griffey went undrafted last spring after graduating from Arizona. He spent time with Indianapolis and Miami last summer before being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Griffey caught 79 passes for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Arizona.
The Steelers also announced Monday they signed wide receiver Tevin Jones and running back James Summers.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax as major winter storm set to strike
-
Bruce McArthur charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder, police say
-
Halifax Explosions? Social media blasts off on proposed name for CFL team
-
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY