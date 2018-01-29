Townsend Bell's home robbed of memorabilia during Rolex
Townsend Bell competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona then flew home to Los Angeles to receive bad news from his wife: Their home had been burglarized and the bulk of his racing memorabilia had been stolen.
Bell says the burglars made off with the 10 rings from his Indianapolis 500s, his ring for winning the 2001 Indy Lights championship, his Rolex watch from his 2014 victory in the 24-hour race, and the Rolex he received for winning the IMSA title the next season.
Bell's home was one of five burglarized in his Pacific Palisades
