West Ham defender gets 6-game ban for spitting
LONDON — West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six games for spitting at an opponent during an FA Cup match.
The Football Association says Masuaku will be out until March 10 after the incident that took place during West Ham's 2-0 loss at Wigan on Saturday.
The French left back has apologized for spitting, saying it was "totally unacceptable" and "out of character."
West Ham manager David Moyes said Masuaku's act was "despicable" and that his player "will deserve everything he gets."
