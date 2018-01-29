West Ham sells Sakho, Ulloa back at Brighton
LONDON — West Ham sold Diafra Sakho and Brighton brought in Leonardo Ulloa on loan as Premier League teams reshaped their attacks with three days left in the January transfer window.
Sakho returned to the French league with Rennes, 3 1/2 years after leaving Metz to join West Ham. The Senegal striker has started only two Premier League matches since the start of last season.
Ulloa left Leicester, where he had slipped down the pecking order this season, to join Brighton for a second spell.
The Argentine striker scored 26 goals in 58 matches for Brighton in an 18-month stint following a move from Almeria in Spain. He moved to Leicester in a club-record deal in 2014.
