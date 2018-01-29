Zverev, poorer and poorly, pulls out of Davis Cup tie

BRISBANE, Australia — Mischa Zverev has withdrawn from Germany's Davis Cup team for the first round tie against Australia, starting Friday, with a continuation of the illness which brought him a record fine for his first round retirement at the Australian Open.

Zverev was fined A$45,000 (US$36,000) in Melbourne when he quit while trailing Korea's Hyeon Chung 6-2, 4-1, citing illness. He was fined most of his first round prizemoney under tennis's new First Round Performance rule which requires players to "perform to a professional standard".

Germany team captain Michael Kohlmann said Tuesday Zverev is still affected by a viral illness but had made a desperate effort to prove his fitness for the World Group tie.