Activists use spectacle of Super Bowl to call for change
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota activists are using the Super Bowl spectacle to speak out against police brutality, racism, corporate greed and other issues.
Several rallies are planned this week, including a march outside U.S. Bank Stadium just before Sunday's game.
One group called Take a Knee Nation is holding a conference against police violence. The Minneapolis area has seen several police shootings, including the killings of Philando Castile and Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Mel Reeves says the group is building on the movement begun by professional athletes who refused to stand for the national anthem at games, and is using that to educate people about racism and the right to protest.
Jess Sundin, organizer for another rally against racism and corporate greed, says it is important to use the opportunity to call for change.
