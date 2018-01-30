Athletics extend protective netting to far ends of dugouts
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics will expand protective netting between the stands and the playing field to the far ends of both dugouts ahead of the 2018 season.
The netting will be a similar green
Team President Dave Kaval said the extra safety measures are consistent with recommendations from Major League Baseball.
Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado, Detroit, the New York Yankees, Milwaukee, Minnesota, San Diego, Seattle and Toronto are among teams to announce expanded netting this year.
By the end of last season, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, the New York Mets, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Texas and Washington had netting that reached the far ends of the dugouts.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
