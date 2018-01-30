Attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez writing a book
NEW YORK — The
Jose Baez's "Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez" is coming out Aug. 21, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book was written with the
Hernandez, a former standout tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanging in his cell last April 19, hours before his ex-teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The 27-year-old athlete had been serving life without parole for a 2013 murder.
