Attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez writing a book

NEW YORK — The defence attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises "shocking revelations."

Jose Baez's "Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez" is coming out Aug. 21, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book was written with the co-operation of Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and will include a foreword by her. According to Hachette, "Unnecessary Roughness" will be the "definitive, insider" story on Hernandez.