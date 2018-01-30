Brazil to play Russia in friendly at World Cup final stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil will play Russia in a friendly in March at the stadium that will host the World Cup final.

The Brazilian football confederation said on Tuesday that the friendly at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow will be on March 23.

Brazil will face Germany four days later in its last friendly before coach Tite announces his final squad for the World Cup in June.

If Tite's team finishes top of its group, it will only play at the Luzhniki if it reaches the final.

In November, the stadium was reopened with Argentina beating Russia 1-0.