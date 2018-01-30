Canadian international defender Dejan Jakovic joins Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES — Expansion Los Angeles FC has signed Canadian international defender Dejan Jakovic.

The 32-year-old centre back played in the NASL for the New York Cosmos last season. He spent five seasons in MLS at D.C. United from 2009 to 2013, sandwiched between stints with Serbia's Red Star Belgrade and Japan's Shimizu S-Pulse.

"Dejan is an experienced player that knows this league extremely well," LAFC GM John Thorrington said in a statement. "He is technically sound and has all the physical tools to contribute to what we are building here at LAFC."

Jakovic, born in Croatia but raised in Toronto, has won 40 caps for Canada.

"Dejan is a proven MLS veteran who will bring valuable experience to our group," said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley.

Jakovic joins Canadian assistant coach Marc Dos Santos at LAFC.