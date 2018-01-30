Former Carolina linebackers coach takes over Arizona defence
A
A
Share via Email
TEMPE, Ariz. — Al Holcomb followed his boss Steve Wilks from Carolina to Arizona and takes over a Cardinals
And it will be the
"Al is going to call the
But don't expect Holcomb to stray much from the Panthers' blueprint, which he and Wilks called "our DNA."
"Playing with balance and effort," Holcomb said. "Playing smart. Taking the ball away and finishing."
Holcomb was linebackers coach this season at Carolina, with Wilks the defensive
"Al was one of the first guys I wanted to bring with me," Wilks said.
The Cardinals finished sixth in the NFL overall in
Holcomb inherits a
The Cardinals were known to blitz a lot, but the Panthers did it even more. So don't expect that to change, although the exact strategy will depend on the opponent.
"We're going to try and create negative plays," Holcomb said. "We're going to be aggressive. We're going to do things based on what we need to do to win the game and if it's by pressuring, we'll pressure. If it's by playing front coverage, we'll play front coverage. It's just going to come down to who the opponent is."
Arizona is expected to have two of the NFL's best edge rushers in Jones and Markus Golden, who led the Cardinals in sacks with 12
"Philosophically, we're going to line up and stop the run every week and that's going to be the main objective," Holcomb said, "but we know that this league has some great quarterbacks in it. You have to have the element of being able to rush the passer, which those guys do. We're going to put them in position and try to continue to allow them to have success, more than anything. I think it's a great starting point for us. ... Those guys are pretty special."
At Carolina, Holcomb helped develop the talented linebacker tandem of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.
Although the Panthers played a base 4-3
"We have to evaluate what the personnel does best and obviously, there will be some subtleties and some subtle differences in some of the things that we do," Holcomb said, "most importantly probably the terminology more than anything."
Wilks said his familiarity with Holcomb probably will allow him to spend more time with the
"Al and I know one another," Wilks said. "I know exactly, pretty much, what he's thinking because he's been under me this past year. We worked together the last five years. So he understands the expectations of the
Wilks also introduced new special teams
There were special teams breakdowns in Arizona periodically over the past few seasons, but coach Bruce Arians stayed loyal to his
Wilks promised to keep a close eye on the special teams aspect of the game.
"We're going to make sure that we put the emphasis on special teams," he said. "You asked a question earlier about the history of special teams around here. It's not going to take a backseat to what we're trying to do."
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man accused of killing Dartmouth woman makes first court appearance
-
Video: Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with three more counts of murder
-
He’s coming down: Halifax council votes to remove Cornwallis statue
-
'I knew she was the one': Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart