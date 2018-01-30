India beats Pakistan to reach final of Under-19 WCup

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — India will meet Australia in the final of the Under-19 cricket World Cup after overpowering Pakistan by 203 runs in a one-sided semifinal on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 102, his sixth score of 50 or more in youth ODIs, as India made 272-9. Then seamer Ishan Porel took 4-19 as Pakistan was bowled out for 69 in just under 30 overs.

India's win sets up a clash in Saturday's final between the tournament's only three-time champions. Australia won the title in 1988, 2002 and 2010 while India triumphed in 2000, 2008 and 2012.