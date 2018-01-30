Inkster selected US captain for Solheim Cup for 3rd time
Juli Inkster has been selected U.S. captain for the Solheim Cup for a record third time.
Inkster has led the Americans to victory over Europe in 2015 in Germany and last year in Iowa. Another victory in 2019 in Scotland would make Inkster the first Solheim Cup captain with a 3-0 record.
Catriona Matthew of Scotland previously was selected European captain for the matches that will be played in September 2019.
Inkster's first time as captain was in 2015, and her U.S. team staged the largest comeback in Solheim Cup history. Next year's Solheim Cup will be at Gleneagles, where Europe won the Ryder Cup in 2014.
The Americans lead the series 10-5.
