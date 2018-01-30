Kings coach Joerger to return next week after dizzy spell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger will resume his coaching duties next week after a medical evaluation determined that he is in fine health.
Joerger left two minutes into a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday after becoming lightheaded.
Joerger slapped his hands together after a non-call, took two steps toward midcourt and then turned toward his bench and dropped to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of assistant Elston Turner. He was evaluated and flew back to Sacramento on Monday.
Turner will coach the team until Joerger returns.
