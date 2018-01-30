Marchessault key in Golden Knights' surprising 4-2 comeback against Flames

CALGARY — Jonathan Marchessault had the winner and added an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the final two minutes for a dramatic 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Ten seconds after Erik Haula had tied it 2-2 at 18:14, Marchessault got around Mark Giordano and beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith over his glove.

David Perron scored into an empty net and Reilly Smith also had a goal for Vegas (33-12-4). The Golden Knights, who kicked off a six-game road trip, play next on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Matthew Tkachuk had his seventh goal in the last eight games for the Flames (25-17-8), who lost in regulation time for the first time in 12 games. They had gone 7-0-4 since last losing in regulation on Dec. 29. Sam Bennett also scored.

The tying goal was a weird one. Calgary forward Michael Frolik got the puck in his own end and ended up firing the puck towards a surprised Smith. Smith stopped it with his pad but Haula buried the rebound, stunning the home crowd.

Calgary had taken a 2-1 lead at 18:43 of the second on a beautiful wrap-around goal by Tkachuk.

The 20-year-old faked like he was carrying the puck behind the net and spun back the other direction. Not realizing that, Marc-Andre Fleury left both feet to desperately dive headfirst towards the far post only for Tkachuk to tuck the puck inside the near post.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Flames tied it 6:02 into the second when Bennett slid a puck under Fleury as he cut in off the wing.

Vegas opened the scoring at 16:03 of the first period when it's sizzling power play converted its first try of the night. As he skated through the slot, Smith deflected Marchessault's point shot past Smith.

Smith responded right after with perhaps his biggest stop of the night. Less than 20 seconds later, William Karlsson got behind the Calgary defence, but as he attempted a deke, Smith smothered his shot with his trapper.

Smith finished with 31 stops to fall to 20-14-6.

Fleury, who was tested 33 times, improved to 13-4-2.